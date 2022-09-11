Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,950 in the last 365 days.

PM declares 3 official mourning days.

PM declares 3 official mourning days.

 

The Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare has declared Solomon Islands will observe ‘3 official days of mourning’ for Queen Elizabeth II from Monday 12th September 2022 through to Wednesday 15th September 2022.

A government media statement said, the first day of the official mourning period, Monday 12th September 2022 will be observed as a Public Holiday in Solomon Islands. On this day, the Government House will open for dignitaries and members of the public to lay wreaths and sign the Condolence book.

The statement adds, on the final day of the official mourning period, Wednesday 14th September 2022, a Memorial Service will be conducted at the St Barnabas Cathedral to celebrate and remember the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday 12th September 2022 His Excellency the Governor General will read to the nation the Proclamation from Buckingham Palace on the Ascension to the Throne of His Majesty King Charles III. With that Declaration His Majesty King Charles III is officially the Head of State for Solomon Islands.

The Royal Protocol on the Proclamation of the King requires that after the Governor General reads the Proclamation on Monday 12th September, at 10.00 am, all flags will fly full mast until 1pm the following day, which is on Tuesday 13th September. After 1 pm on Tuesday 13th September, all flags will return to half-mast again until after burial on Monday 19th September

His Excellency the Governor General will represent Solomon Islands at the official funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on 19 September 2022. Further details about the Governor General’s travel schedule will be announced in due course.

-PM Press Sec

You just read:

PM declares 3 official mourning days.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.