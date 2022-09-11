PM declares 3 official mourning days.

The Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare has declared Solomon Islands will observe ‘3 official days of mourning’ for Queen Elizabeth II from Monday 12th September 2022 through to Wednesday 15th September 2022.

A government media statement said, the first day of the official mourning period, Monday 12th September 2022 will be observed as a Public Holiday in Solomon Islands. On this day, the Government House will open for dignitaries and members of the public to lay wreaths and sign the Condolence book.

The statement adds, on the final day of the official mourning period, Wednesday 14th September 2022, a Memorial Service will be conducted at the St Barnabas Cathedral to celebrate and remember the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday 12th September 2022 His Excellency the Governor General will read to the nation the Proclamation from Buckingham Palace on the Ascension to the Throne of His Majesty King Charles III. With that Declaration His Majesty King Charles III is officially the Head of State for Solomon Islands.

The Royal Protocol on the Proclamation of the King requires that after the Governor General reads the Proclamation on Monday 12th September, at 10.00 am, all flags will fly full mast until 1pm the following day, which is on Tuesday 13th September. After 1 pm on Tuesday 13th September, all flags will return to half-mast again until after burial on Monday 19th September

His Excellency the Governor General will represent Solomon Islands at the official funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on 19 September 2022. Further details about the Governor General’s travel schedule will be announced in due course.

-PM Press Sec