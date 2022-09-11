CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION REVEALS FIRST ROUND OF 2022 AWARD WINNERS AT THE CCMA MUSIC INDUSTRY GALA DINNER & AWARDS
Calgary, AB, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) celebrated wins in 29 categories at the CCMA Music Industry Gala Dinner & Awards and also honoured recipients of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award and the Hank Smith Award of Excellence. Rounding out the evening with special moments surrounding the 2022 Hall of Fame inductions, this evening's gala kicked off the first of two awards ceremonies being held this weekend in Calgary.
The evening revealed five first-time CCMA Award winners — Hailey Benedict (Interactive Artist or Group of the Year presented by ACTRA RACS), Nice Horse (Video of the Year), Brandi Sidoryk (Bass Player of the Year), Starseed Entertainment (Management Company of the Year) and Austin Chaffe (Creative Director(s) of the Year). In addition, Matt McKay became the next member of the Musicians Hall of Honour, earning his fifth Guitar Player of the Year win.
2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD co-host and this year's most-nominated artist, Tenille Townes, took home her first award (Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN) while Jade Eagleson, 2022's most nominated male artist, celebrated a win in the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year presented by Music Canada for his sophomore release Honkytonk Revival.
MEDIA NOTE: The most up-to-date list of 2022 CCMA Award presented by TD winners can be found at ccma.org throughout Country Music Week 2022. Photos can be found via the CCMA Photography Drive (updated in real-time).
2022 CCMA MUSIC INDUSTRY GALA DINNER + AWARDS WINNERS
Drummer of the Year
Matthew Atkins
Fiddle Player of the Year
Denis Dufresne
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
Mitch Jay
Bass Player of the Year
Brandi Sidoryk
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
Mitch Jay
Keyboard Player of the Year
Brendan Waters
Guitar Player of the Year presented by PRS Guitars
Matt McKay
Country Music Program or Special of the Year
Pure Country Top 50 Of 2021 Hosted By Shannon Ella With Special Guests Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter - Bell Media
Creative Director(s) of the Year
Design Team: Austin Chaffe
Brand Identity (Artist: Dean Brody), Album: Honkytonk Revival (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Single: More Drinkin' Than Fishin' (Artist: Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody) Brand Identity (Artist: Nate Haller), Single: What The Truck (Artist: The Reklaws & Sacha), Ad Material: Winter's A Beach (Artist: The Reklaws)
Management Company of the Year
Starseed Entertainment
Recording Studio of the Year
MCC Recording Studio - Calgary, AB
Top Selling Album of the Year
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year presented by Music Canada
Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson
Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year
What The Truck – The Reklaws & Sacha
Music Publishing Company of the Year presented by CMRRA
Anthem Entertainment
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year presented by ACTRA RACS
Hailey Benedict
Booking Agency of the Year
Sakamoto Agency
Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year
Paul Biro - Sakamoto Agency
Industry Person of the Year
Brianne Deslippe - Big Loud Records - VP International
Country Personality(ies) of the Year
Paul Ferguson - CHCQ-FM
Record Company of the Year
Warner Music Canada
Radio Station of the Year (Medium or Small Market)
CHCQ-FM – Belleville, ON
Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)
CFCW – Edmonton, AB
Retailer of the Year
Apple Music
Alternative Country Album of the Year
Songs My Friends Wrote - Corb Lund
Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN
Steph Jones, David Pramik, Tenille Townes
Song: Girl Who Didn't Care (Performed By: Tenille Townes)
Record Producer(s) of the Year
Joey Moi
Single: Hide From A Broken Heart (Artist: Dallas Smith)
Video Director of the Year
Ben Knechtel
Video: More Drinkin' Than Fishin' (Artist: Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody), Video: Pretty Please SACHA, Video: She Don't Know (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: Somewhere To Drink (Artist: Nate Haller, The Reklaws, Brett Kissel), Video: Trust Issues (Artist: Robyn Ottolini)
Video of the Year
High School - Nice Horse
Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award
The Unison Fund
CCMA Hall of Fame Inductions
George Fox, Randall Prescott
Hank Smith Award of Excellence
Ollie Strong
The 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD, hosted by Tenille Townes and Blanco Brown, will take centre stage on Global, broadcasting live Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and on Corus radio stations Country 104 (London), Country 105 (Calgary) and CISN 103.9 (Edmonton). Fans are encouraged to check local listings for details.
Tickets to the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD continue to be available for purchase at Ticketmaster. For each ticket sold, $1 will go directly to the CCMA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Canadian Country Music Association. Funds raised will be leveraged in support of the Foundation's music and arts initiatives.
KEEP UP WITH THE CCMA
TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | WEB
About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)
Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2022 and the 2022 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund," Radio Starmaker, Tourism Calgary and the Government of Alberta.
Tiffany Astle penelopePR 416.554.7329 tiffany@penelopepr.com