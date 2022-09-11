Victory Claimed by Team Sweden in the 2022 BMO Nations' Cup at the Spruce Meadows 'Masters'

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Team Sweden claimed the top prize at the 2022 BMO Nations' Cup – Spruce Meadows' annual, world renowned, team show-jumping competition.

Eight of the world's best show-jumping teams, each made up of four members selected by their national federations to represent their country, competed for the prestigious championship title. The course was designed by Olympic course designer Leopoldo Palacios of Venezuela and featured 15 jumping efforts, covering 475 metres.

"We are delighted to return to Spruce Meadows to be apart of this exciting show-jumping event featuring the world's top equestrian riders," said Meghan Meger, Co-Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada. "BMO is a proud long-standing sponsor of BMO Nations' Cup as it represents our continued partnership with the Southern Family and horse sports in Canada."

It was a great finish for Sweden, led by Chef D'Equipe Henrik Ankarcrona, and riders Henrik von Eckerman, Rolf-Goran Bengtsson, Jens Fredricson and Peder Fredricson.

Final Results

Sweden Switzerland Netherlands Mexico Canada Belgium United States of America France

About Nations' Cup

The BMO Nations' Cup is the only competition in which nations are represented by selected teams. Teams from participating countries may consist of three or four riders and are led by a Chef d'Equipe. Each member of each team will jump one round over a course of 12 obstacles. The best three scores from each team are added together for a first round total.

The top six teams return in reverse order of standing to jump the identical course in the second round. Again, the three best scores for each team are added to the first round total to determine the ultimate winner. In the case of equality of penalties for first place, the Chef d'Equipe selects a single team member to jump off.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

