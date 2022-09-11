HUNTR: Reimagining the Way the World Hires Migrant Workers

Huntr is a next-generation digital marketplace for one of the world's most valuable commodities—the global relocation of human capital. Workers migrate, but the industry is rife with unscrupulous agents. Huntr steps in to connect workers with companies to make migrant hiring transparent and safe.

Many migrant workers have saved for travel expenses, hoping to find a dream job waiting for them. However, those dreams are crushed when they arrive to find an unscrupulous recruiting agent duped them. Huntr aims to make migrant work safe and transparent by connecting pre-vetted blue-collar and healthcare workers with some of the largest companies in the Middle East.

“Our technology brings light into the darkest space in the world – the industry of global relocation of human capital,” Huntr Founder Samuel Joy said. “We do this by disrupting exploitative practices and putting an end to exorbitant middlemen and placement fees through our three-sided marketplace technology.”

Eradicating forced labor

Huntr’s long-term vision is to eradicate modern-day slavery in the global workplace. Huntr recently signed agreements with the governments of India, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and Ghana focused on decent work conditions, economic growth, reduced inequalities, peace, justice, and strong institutions. Many of Huntr’s goals align with the United Nations Sustainable Goal list.

“By providing a transparent and straightforward international recruiting process through the Huntr technology platform,” Samuel Joy said the company is working toward all the stated goals.

Huntr recently facilitated the hiring of several hundred Malawian workers for a large client in Dubai. Because many of the workers did not have the funds to feed themselves, let alone cover travel costs, Huntr worked with former Malawian president H.E. Joyce Banda to secure passports and medical to make the trip possible.

Huntr is dedicated to reimagining the way the world hires its migrant workforce. Huntr uses data and technology to pair workers in developing countries with better jobs, making the process of finding an international position safer and more transparent.

