Kasm Workspaces Featured in G2 Fall 2022 Reports for Remote Desktop, VDI and DaaS

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that it is featured in the Fall 2022 Grid Reports by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Kasm Workspaces is featured in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Remote Desktop Categories. This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for the related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

In addition to being featured in the Grid Report categories, Kasm Technologies is honored to be included in the Small-Business Implementation Index, the Momentum Grid Report, the Relationship Index and the Small-Business Usability Index. Details for each of the reports can be found at: G2 Fall 2022 Reports.

“Our Kasm Team is honored to receive the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Report recognition. We are proud of the Kasm Workspaces platform, and we’re honored to see our users providing us with positive feedback.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Revenue Officer - Brian Jenrette. “As technology increasingly moves to Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions, we continue to see increases in organizations looking to implement web-native remote work solutions.”

For more information on our software reviews see: https://www.kasmweb.com/#reviews

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

ABOUT G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. More than 60 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spending, and grow their business.

