JediVite– Premium Vitamin: Launches an optimal vitamin solution for the Whole Family
The One Stop shop in Multivitamin Gummies Jedivite just announced the launch of the Optimal Vitamin gummies in the early hours of Monday.
No more mixing and matching vitamins in a cluttered cabinet! From now on, the delicious JediVite chewable gummies are all you need for the whole family, from kids to grandparents.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JediVite just announced today the largest product Launch in Company History With the new Launch of Super Multivitamin gummies. The new grand-and-go was carefully made to contain major vitamins delivering a convenient, yet nutritional content for sustained energy, all without the use of Sugar.
— Jamal van Turenhout
The CEO Jamal van Turenhout stated in a recent interview after the launch saying:
"No more mixing and matching vitamins in a cluttered cabinet! From now on, the delicious JediVite chewable gummies are all you need for the whole family, from kids to grandparents."
She further stated the new improvement on the newly launched product explaining what users should expect from the new product Launch:
“
The new improved JediVite Optimum vitamin contains important nutrients needed for every member of the family. The new product contains the following:
Excellent Formula: What makes our chewable gummy vitamins stand out is the unique formula developed in Norway by a qualified Bioscience company specialized in researching and producing a pure form of Vitamin K2-Mk7. Our multivitamins are well-balanced and suitable for all age groups.
Nutrient Boost: The multivitamin vegan includes a mix of the most important nutrients for your body: folic acid, Biotin, vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin E, vitamin K2-MK7, inositol, iodine, and zinc.
Fun and Delicious Gummies: To make sure everyone can enjoy their daily boost of vitamins and minerals, our supplements vitamins come in a yummy and fun gummy formula that is easy to chew on, as well as quickly absorbed into the body for faster effects.
Safety for Yourself and Love for the Environment: Our multivitamins vegan are a safe option for everyone since they are natural, plant-based halal, and free from lactose, dairy, and sugar. Additionally, we use 100% recyclable plastic for a carbon-neutral product. Moreover, we have pledged to plant a tree for every bottle sold to offset any effects of our production.”
Some special features to keep in mind about the newly launched product Includes:
• Halal and vegan-friendly
• Carbon-neutral product
• Free from sugar and dairy
• Rich in vitamins and minerals
• Safe and effective low doses
• Includes Vitamin K2-Mk7 and Vitamin D3
• Contains Biotin, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and Inositol
• Bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic.
JediVite – A Trustworthy Brand
The JediVite brand was born from the desire to provide innovative supplements to people all over the world. Taking good care of your body is key to a better and more fulfilling life. But this doesn’t have to mean complex and expensive wellness treatments especially when you start at a young age. Instead, a simpler, safer alternative: our Super Multivitamin!
A Gummy a Day for a Better Lifestyle
Taking the Jedivite multivitamin gummies can have amazing effects on well-being. Users will experience more energy and better sleep, as well as a better immune system, better focus and creativity, and even a better mood.
For the Entire Family
The daily multivitamin is made in safe and effective low doses so everyone can enjoy them. From kids to teens, adults, and elders, your whole family can take the same gummy vitamin and simply increase the dose according to age category.
Care for the Environment
JediVite we are proud to be able to provide a well-balanced product that comes in 100% recyclable packaging. Additionally, made a pledge to plant a tree for every bottle sold to make sure multivitamin is carbon neutral.
About JediVite®
JediVite® is a dynamic, innovative, and forward-thinking Women-owned business; its goal is to commit to saving our beautiful Earth and making a real difference in how we view vitamins and supplements.
The Founder of JediVite® grew up in South Africa, where she observed staggering levels of under-nutrition due to people not receiving enough nutrients and vitamins in their daily life. When she moved her family to Europe in 2019, she was shocked and disheartened to discover a similar trend occurring on the opposite end of the spectrum; people were experiencing severe over-nutrition and suffering from symptoms such as weight gain, fatigue, anxiety, and insomnia to name a few.
Seeing the negative impact and sheer reach of malnutrition worldwide caused something to resonate within The Founder of JediVite®, who knew in her heart that something needed to change. As a loving mother and ambitious entrepreneur; she decided it was time to bring about real change and sought to create a brand and a product that would unite people and help cleanse the planet of malnutrition.
JediVite® was born in 2021 with an objective: to bring a safe, highly effective, all-in-one multivitamin with good morals to the global health market with a mission to lead people to a happier, healthier, and more sustainable future. Today JediVite® proudly introduces the new tasty JediVite® Super Multivitamin Gummy, the Worlds first Vegan, Halal, Sugar-Free Multivitamin Gummy that includes all the trending, essential nutrients doctors are recommending that are safe and suitable for the whole family.
JediVite’s team of experts is passionate about the products they produce. JediVite® company is built on values of integrity and excellence, and our products set the new gold standard for quality and effectiveness and will revolutionize the way people live.
Jedivite has been certified to be safe by HACCP Food Safety, GMP Good Manufacturing Practise, IFS Food, ISO Company, and other major brands to be safe. Making your family’s health the number one priority in each production and manufacturing. The gummy supplement can be taken by anyone.
Supermarkets and Pharmacies around the World are making space on their shelves for JediVite® Premium Vitamin Gummies for Adults and Kids.
To learn more and become a distributor kindly reach out via the following media:
JediVite® Netherlands: www.jedivite.nl
JediVite® Germany: www.jedivite.de
JediVite® Belgium: www.jedivite.be
JediVite® United Kingdom (UK): www.jedivite.co.uk
JediVite® United States (USA) : www.jedivite.com
Contact Details: info@jedivite.com
Contact number: +31648263623
Follow us on Instagram: @jedivite
Sonny Emma
Jedivite
+31 6 48263623
info@jedivite.com