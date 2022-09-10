Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,979 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Mid-Autumn Festival

CANADA, October 9 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival:

“Tonight, we join Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival.

“For centuries, the Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar throughout Asia – when the moon is at its fullest and brightest.

“To mark this occasion, members of these communities will get together with loved ones to light colourful lanterns, share mooncakes, and exchange gifts and wishes under the full moon. The Mid-Autumn Festival is also a time to celebrate the importance of family, to give thanks for the successes of the past year, and to look to the year ahead with optimism.

“Today, we celebrate and reflect on the diversity that Canada represents. Guided by their shared values of respect, generosity, and caring, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese Canadians are making life better for our communities. This is an opportunity to come together and discover the traditions that make our communities richer and more diverse.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Mid-Autumn Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.