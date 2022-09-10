Statement by the Prime Minister on Mid-Autumn Festival

CANADA, October 9 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival:

“Tonight, we join Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival.

“For centuries, the Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar throughout Asia – when the moon is at its fullest and brightest.

“To mark this occasion, members of these communities will get together with loved ones to light colourful lanterns, share mooncakes, and exchange gifts and wishes under the full moon. The Mid-Autumn Festival is also a time to celebrate the importance of family, to give thanks for the successes of the past year, and to look to the year ahead with optimism.

“Today, we celebrate and reflect on the diversity that Canada represents. Guided by their shared values of respect, generosity, and caring, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese Canadians are making life better for our communities. This is an opportunity to come together and discover the traditions that make our communities richer and more diverse.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.”