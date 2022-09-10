Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III

CANADA, October 9 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the proclamation of the accession of Canada’s new sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III:

“While we continue to mourn the loss of Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we also look to the future with the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III as Sovereign of Canada.

“Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years, most recently this spring to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Throughout his early naval career and later involvement with more than 400 organizations around the world, His Majesty King Charles III has demonstrated his dedication to service. We have no doubt that his deeply felt commitment to education, the environment, and the empowerment of young people will provide a strong foundation from which he will continue to work toward the betterment of the Commonwealth and its people.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, we affirm our loyalty to Canada’s new King, His Majesty King Charles III, and offer him our full support.”

