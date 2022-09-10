Submit Release
Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

(2022-09-10) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Kitron ASA on 30 August 2022 regarding issuance of 676,664 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 19,769,105.30 divided on 197,691,053 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


