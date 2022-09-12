GenBio's CSO Professor Lindsay Brown to hold Life-Changing Seminar on current Research & the role Anthocyanins will play

GENBIOINC.COM Professor Lindsay Brown, GenBio Inc. CSO Purple foods could be the key to weight loss and health | Queensland Times

GenBio's CSO Professor Lindsay Brown Discusses the Gut Microbiome & its connection to Chronic Disease States, Brain Function & the role Anthocyanins will play

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Brown

School of Pharmacy and Medical Science

Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia

My research team is internationally recognized for investigating the health impact Australian functional foods play on chronic disease states, such as the Queen Garnet and Davidson’s plums. We have reviewed the recent evidence that anthocyanins, the purple pigments in plums, berries, and certain vegetables, could decrease the impact of chronic diseases throughout the body, including the heart and brain. Further, Australian tropical fruits are an underutilized resource of compounds that may improve health. This seminar will discuss how these purple fruits grown in Australia could reduce the chronic decline of cognitive function in schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease – both diseases being key ongoing health issues in our community.

Most medicines are taken orally to be absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract into the bloodstream to go to all organs including the brain. They then act on proteins in the brain to alter the functions of selected cells. Three major areas of research on medicines are now identifying the changes produced on the bacteria resident in the intestine, known as the gut microbiome, the changes in the bidirectional communication between the gut and the brain using the microbiome-gut-brain axis, and the molecular mechanisms that may be selectively activated or inhibited in the brain to produce or moderate disease.

The human gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem providing essential compounds for the function of the body. An estimate is that there are approximately 3.8 x 1013 bacteria in the human gut (38 trillion). The number of bacterial genes is more than 100-fold greater than the number of human genes in the body. The gut microbiome is important for host defense, nutrition, and the development of the immune system. Changes in the microbiome have been linked to the development of diseases of the brain by mechanisms such as regulation of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin and an increased inflammation and cell loss in the brain.

Diseases of the brain can be broadly divided into neuropsychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease. Communication between the gut microbiome and the brain is through bacterial products and the nervous, cardiovascular, and immune systems. This communication can be changed by many factors including diet, stress, and disease. Mechanisms by which anthocyanins could improve brain function include decreased apoptosis, reduced calcium-induced neurotoxicity, reduced oxidant production, reduced cellular stress and reduced nerve inflammation. Can these changes in communication cause or prevent brain disease?

What scientific evidence supports these mechanisms? We reported that daily intake of Queen Garnet plum juice reduced blood pressures in mildly hypertensive overweight patients to almost normal values over 12 weeks. This was accompanied by decreased blood concentrations of inflammatory mediators. The evidence for similar mechanisms with the native Davidson’s plum comes only from animal studies at the moment. We showed that treatment with Davidson’s plum juice reduced inflammation and collagen deposition in the heart and decreased the size of fat cells in abdominal fat pads. This strongly suggests that a role for these purple fruits to moderate the microbiome-gut-brain axis is highly plausible in brain diseases; of course, clinical confirmation will be necessary. There are many ways to incorporate these functional foods into our diets with options including fresh fruit, as a meal supplement or as an ingredient in foods.

