Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,194 in the last 365 days.

Future of Desalination International Conference is launching with the participation of local and international experts

SWCC

The Future of Desalination International Conference is taking place from 11-13 September in Riyadh.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saline Water Conversion Corporation announced the inauguration of the Future of Desalination International Conference, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Hilton Hotel - Granada, which will run from 11-13 September 2022.

The Future of Desalination International Conference aims to participate in the creation of a roadmap for the development of the non-conventional water resources industry until 2050, with the participation of policymakers, innovators, financiers, marketers, operators, contractors, developers, as well as technology providers around the world.

With the participation of 120 local and international speakers, including water ministers from around the world, the conference will present three (3) key themes to control the desalination price at $0.32 to become the world standard price for desalination, how to reduce carbon emissions by 50% and how to grow non-water revenues to 10% of the total.

The leaders of the Future of Desalination will be present at the conference, which will reveal to them the possibility of finding water in space, undersea systems, as well as floating systems.

The conference will also invite those who are willing and interested to join this global event, the International Conference on the Future of the Desalination Industry, to be part of the story of the future of water and its new innovative solutions, via this Link: https://exicon.eventsair.com/fdiconf/reg-en/Site/Register

Media Relations
Smt Studies Center
info@smtcenter.net

You just read:

Future of Desalination International Conference is launching with the participation of local and international experts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.