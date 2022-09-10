Future of Desalination International Conference is launching with the participation of local and international experts
The Future of Desalination International Conference is taking place from 11-13 September in Riyadh.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saline Water Conversion Corporation announced the inauguration of the Future of Desalination International Conference, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Hilton Hotel - Granada, which will run from 11-13 September 2022.
The Future of Desalination International Conference aims to participate in the creation of a roadmap for the development of the non-conventional water resources industry until 2050, with the participation of policymakers, innovators, financiers, marketers, operators, contractors, developers, as well as technology providers around the world.
With the participation of 120 local and international speakers, including water ministers from around the world, the conference will present three (3) key themes to control the desalination price at $0.32 to become the world standard price for desalination, how to reduce carbon emissions by 50% and how to grow non-water revenues to 10% of the total.
The leaders of the Future of Desalination will be present at the conference, which will reveal to them the possibility of finding water in space, undersea systems, as well as floating systems.
The conference will also invite those who are willing and interested to join this global event, the International Conference on the Future of the Desalination Industry, to be part of the story of the future of water and its new innovative solutions, via this Link: https://exicon.eventsair.com/fdiconf/reg-en/Site/Register
