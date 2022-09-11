INVID ranks in Inc. 5,000 List for the third consecutive year
Inc. Magazine announced that INVID has ranked in its annual Inc. 5,000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States.
We are honored with this recognition. For more than 18 years, our commitment has been to improve organizations' productivity, and being recognized for that fills us with great happiness.”SAN JUAN, PR, PUERTO RICO, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that INVID, LCC, has ranked for the third consecutive year in its annual Inc. 5,000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States, with an 89% growth across three years.
“We are honored with this recognition from Inc. 5,000. For more than 18 years, our commitment has been to improve organizations' productivity through technology, and being recognized for that fills us with great happiness.”, expressed Alberto Lugo, INVID’s CEO.
Internet Vision Development, LLC, also known as INVID, was founded in 2003 and is one of the leading software development service providers in the Caribbean. The company began in the garage of the CEO’s parent house to provide custom software solutions to solve business challenges by streamlining corporate operations, reducing costs, and achieving compliance. Over time, INVID has grown to have offices in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Washington, DC, providing even more software solutions like Custom Software, Corporate Intranets, Mobile Development, and more worldwide. In addition to providing services at a local level, INVID provides Outsourcing across various eastern and central states of the United States.
For over 18 years, INVID has helped hundreds of companies improve their processes through technology and innovation, both in the private and public sectors. Their experience and expertise have resulted in them being awarded Microsoft’s Partner of the Year in 2015 and 2017 among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing custom solutions. INVID is committed to the continued growth of the information technology industry in Puerto Rico, providing solutions that engage employees, improve procedures, and foster collaboration. They also strive to continue exporting services beyond the island and have INVID’s software be used worldwide to help companies thrive and evolve.
To rank in the Inc. 5,000 list, companies must report their percentage profits growth from 2018 to 2021. Additionally, they must have been founded and generating revenue since March 31, 2018. Other requisites include being a U.S.-based company, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021.
For access to the complete list of Inc. 5,000, with company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and more, visit Inc. 5,000 List.
