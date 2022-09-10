All Traffic Solutions (ATS) Announces March 2022 ATS Gives Back Winner

All Traffic Solutions awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to the Belmont Police Department in New Hampshire through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap by donating radar speed signs to communities in need each month. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.

The Belmont Police Department serves a town of 7,314 residents across 32 square miles in New Hampshire. Speeding is a significant concern within the community, particularly in the busy downtown area and near a local elementary school. Belmont Elementary school is directly off Route 140, and despite the speed limit being listed as 25 mph, drivers frequently travel at least 15 mph over the posted limit. With parents and children crossing the street during rush hour, their Shield 12 radar speed sign will help reduce speeding to keep families safe when walking to and from Belmont Elementary School.

"The Belmont Police Department is extremely thankful and humbled to be [a] recipient of ATS Gives Back. The Shield 12 will be implemented primarily in our elementary school zone to help lower speeds at one of our busiest crosswalks," said Belmont Police Department Lieutenant Evan Boulanger.

You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.

