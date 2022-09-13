AUTOPYLOT NOW AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID DEVICES WORLDWIDE
Android users can now automate their sales processes by leveraging AutoPylot’s voice-to-text and auto-logging capabilities
We’ve built the app with an intuitive user interface and with in convenience in mind, so that there’s virtually no learning curve for users. Just log in and start making calls in less than a minute.”SONOMA, CA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoPylot Technologies Corp., the leader in auto-logging and capturing phone calls and text messages to drive sales productivity, announced today the availability of its AutoPylot mobile application for Android users worldwide.
Sales professionals using Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM can now easily access the app in the Google Play Store for use on their Android devices. It joins an existing iOS version in the Apple App Store.
With AutoPylot, users can automatically capture customer call interactions, quickly log notes and action items, and automatically push the relevant data into their D365 instance.
When coupled with the AutoPylot CRM Console app and the AutoPylot Portal, sales teams can easily evaluate and monitor sales interaction data to make more informed decisions and accelerate the sales cycle.
“AutoPylot for Android means millions of Android users worldwide can now solve one of their biggest CRM management frustrations – manual data entry,” said Jeff Brown, Founder, and CEO, AutoPylot. “We’ve built the app with an intuitive user interface and with convenience in mind so that there’s virtually no learning curve for salespeople. Just log in and start making calls in less than a minute.”
To learn more, visit www.autopylot.com.
About AutoPylot
AutoPylot Technologies Corp., part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, was founded in 2021 to automate the collection of customer conversations and convert them to business intelligence. Co-founded by Boris Medak and Jeff Brown, AutoPylot builds on more than 10 years of experience from Boris’ first company, KnowMe, Inc.
About CoPylot, the AutoPylot reseller program
D365 systems integrators, by joining CoPylot, the AutoPylot partner reseller program, can take advantage of new direct and indirect integration opportunities for them and their clients. To learn more about how the CoPylot program adds value to your business, visit https://www.autopylot.com/co-pylot-partner-program/
