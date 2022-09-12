Mew Suppasit Sets His Sights On The Fashion Industry

Mew Suppasit's passion for fashion is at its peak as he aspires to walk in New York, Paris, and Milan Fashion Week.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thai singer, songwriter, actor, and founder of Mew Suppasit Studio has his eyes set on the fashion world and has been welcomed by many top designers. With a relentless drive to conquer top luxury designer campaigns, Mew has used his passion for fashion to carve a path, solidifying himself as a multi-talented creative who has conquered the music, film, and textile industries.Starting his career as a model, Mew has participated in global campaigns with major fashion brands such as Hugo Boss, Bvlgari, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, and many more. His limitless creativity and unmatched talent are at the forefront of each project.He has countless experiences driving fashion brands in Thailand. Most notably, Mew has released a unique collection with Skechers for the Southeast Asian and Chinese markets called "The Moon Is Beautiful" and was involved in the design and decision-making for the entire collection. To add to the partnership, Mew was honored with the title of Sketcher’s brand ambassador for the last two years and will continue for more.To date, his favorite designers are Alessandro Michele of Gucci and Guram Gsavalia of Vetements. Mew believes fashion is all about fun and excitement and loves how designers combine materials with artistic elements to create unique designs embarrassed by luxury fashion enthusiasts like himself.For more information about Mew Suppasit, visit his website About Mew SuppasitMew Suppasit, known around the world as Mew (Thai: ศภศษฏ จงชววฒน), is the bestselling Thai singer, actor, songwriter, model, and CEO of Mew Suppasit Studio, the production arm of his film, television, and music projects and partnerships.Mew's latest single, "Forever Love," features a collaboration with South Korean R & B singer Bumkey for Mew's third Global Collaboration Project. The single is filled with infectious beats and the message of love, and this summer was trending on Billboard's top Trending Songs for over four straight weeks.Mew is also famous for his role as "Tharn" in TharnType: The Series and for producing and starring in "The Ocean Eyes," a television series exploring the lives of marine veterinarians, produced by Mew Suppasit Studio and a joint venture between Thailand, China, and the United States slated for release in 2023.