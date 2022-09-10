Haivision Introduces New Features to its Low Latency End-to-End 5G Remote Production Solutions

Haivision mobile video encoders, transmitters, and receivers now support pristine and low latency mobile contribution in 4K and HDR for live broadcast workflows

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) September 10, 2022

Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its 5G remote production solutions designed for live, multi-camera, and on-the-go productions.

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters deploying video contribution workflows over mobile and IP networks, from encoders and transmitters to receivers, our latest 5G solutions offer pristine-quality video with up to 4K UHD, with end-to-end latency across mobile networks as low as 200ms.

Specifically, new features added to Haivision Pro4, Haivision Rack4, and Haivision Air3 mobile video encoders and transmitters include:



4:2:2 chroma subsampling for improved color accuracy.

10-bit color for Wide Color Gamut (WCG) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) pristine-quality video.

Support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) outputs providing more flexibility to adapt to different types of workflows over mobile, IP, and aggregated networks.

Enhancements to Haivision StreamHub, the advanced mobile video receiver used to receive, decode, and distribute live video streams, include:



4:2:2 chroma subsampling for improved color accuracy.

10-bit color for WCG and HDR pristine-quality video.

SMPTE ST 2110 outputs, up to 2x25 Gbps, for full interoperability with IP-based broadcast facilities.

Support for time code ancillary data across SST, SRT, SDI, NDI, SRT, and HLS inputs and outputs, for keeping video streams in sync, from contribution to live production.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the highest performance solutions available for leveraging the benefits that 5G has to offer for live event broadcasting," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP Engineering, Remote and Wireless Systems, Haivision. "With these new and improved features, Haivision customers can deliver the highest quality broadcasts with maximum reliability at the lowest latency."

In addition, Haivision has recently expanded its 5G solutions portfolio with the launch of Haivision Hub MCR, an easy-to-use cloud solution for remotely managing mobile video devices, users, and streams from a single browser window, helping broadcasters to streamline their operations and simplify workflow orchestration.

To see the latest Haivision 5G technology in action, visit our booth at IBC, Hall 2, stand B36.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

