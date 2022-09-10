Personalized Wellness App gWell Featured on Educational Series 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid'

gWell: Future of Healthcare - Leading Innovation in Personalized Wellness Solutions

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 10, 2022

Released to stations nationwide, one of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid's latest short episodes features gWell, Inc., "a Boston-based healthcare and technology startup designed to help people take a more proactive stance to managing their health and well being," in a series titled: "Future of Healthcare - Leading Innovation in Personalized Wellness Solutions".

The award-winning Viewpoint series with Dennis Quaid specializes in short-form educational stories. Each story highlights industry professionals and groundbreaking organizations.

Founded by physicians with decades of experience in designing and implementing personalized healthcare solutions, gWell's technology (including an application, live coaching, and clinician portal) helps to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and individuals. Bringing advancements in DNA science to individuals in an affordable and accessible solution (analysis is FSA/HSA eligible), gWell helps people learn what they may be at risk for, prevent future pain and injury in their bones, muscles, and joints, and achieve better overall health and wellness.

A full six-minute feature can be viewed at gWellhealth.com/Viewpoint or on gWell's YouTube channel. The video, produced with the Viewpoint creative team, features interviews from founder and CEO Dr. Surya Singh, gWell Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Dr. Chester Hedgepeth and gWell strategic advisor and co-director of the Genomic Medicine Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Calum MacRae.

The segment highlights the groundbreaking work gWell is undertaking in personalized medicine. Dr. Calum MacRae says, "The fact that gWell and the work that you are doing to impact the health and wellness of individuals and their families, on a personal level and in real time, is reaching a broader audience through public television is super exciting to see."

Viewpoint is dedicated to the mission of developing and distributing social and educational programming about our neighbors, our community, and world. Each story has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better.

This mission aligns well with gWell's. "At the most fundamental level, gWell is focused on individual empowerment – enabling optimization of health and wellness, performance, and meaningful longevity." says Dr. Singh.

The three physicians and personalized wellness proponents featured in the gWell segment will meet again to discuss being interviewed for the piece, why being featured on Viewpoint is important, and what they hope viewers will take away from watching it, in the upcoming episode of the podcast ‘Be well with gWell', which you can find at gWellhealth.com/podcast.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/personalized_wellness_app_gwell_featured_on_educational_series_viewpoint_with_dennis_quaid/prweb18884122.htm