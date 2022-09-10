Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,047 in the last 365 days.

Sargent's Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

JOHNSTOWN, Penn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sargent's Group, Inc. ("Sargent's"), a company based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has learned of a potential data security incident that may have involved information belonging to certain participants in health plans administered by Highmark Wholecare (formerly Gateway Health) ("Highmark"). Sargent's has notified potentially impacted individuals of the incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On April 9, 2022 Sargent's discovered unusual activity on certain of its computer systems and took steps to investigate what happened. Sargent's learned that transcripts of certain Highmark member appeals hearings may have been copied by someone without authorization during the incident.  Sargent's then notified Highmark of the incident and coordinated with Highmark to collect current mailing addresses in order to notify the individuals whose information may have been involved. On August 12, 2022, Sargent's began mailing notification letters to these individuals and provided resources to help protect their information.

The information that may have been involved in the incident includes the Highmark members' names, member numbers, and medical information and statements provided during the appeal hearing. Sargent's has no evidence that any of this information has been misused.  Individuals' Social Security numbers were not involved.

Sargent's takes data security extremely seriously.  Sargent's has added several layers of protection in its environment to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future and is confident that all data stored on its network is secure.  Sargent's has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Sargent's.  Sargent's regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sargents-provides-notification-of-data-security-incident-301621526.html

SOURCE The Sargent's Group, Inc.

You just read:

Sargent's Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.