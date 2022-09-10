Monster Energy's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Darcey Sharpe Win Best Trick at Bush Doof

THREDBO, Australia, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the realest snowboard events of all time! Monster Energy congratulates its team of snowboard athletes on claiming victories in key events at the grassroots Bush Doof snowboard contest in Australia.

Presented by Monster Energy, Bush Doof was contested as an invite-only snowboard competition in mountainous Thredbo, Australia. Hosted by team rider and Olympic bronze medalist Tess Coady at her home snow resort, the grassroots event featured a one-day competition on September 2, followed by a day of locals riding with the pros on September 3 at Antons Terrain Park.

Just in time for the contest, expert snow park designer Charles Beckinsale upgraded the Thredbo course with a brand-new park set-up and rail jam obstacles. As the master of ceremonies, Bush Doof featured no other than Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, also known for hosting the bi-weekly podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

The action-packed weekend was supplemented by a DJ set featuring Melbourne's high-energy electronic six-piece, Northeast Party House, as well as a massive afterparty.

The Rail Jam featured some of the world's best freestyle snowboarders, including several Olympic medalists and multiple X Games gold medalists. With more than $9,000 in cash-for-tricks money on the line, riders came ready to send it big on the downhill course stacked with several rails to earn awards for best rider of the weekend as well as honors for best tricks.

When all was said and done, 15-year-old team rider Mia Brookes from the UK took home the trophy for Best Female Rider at Bush Doof 2022. Hitting the rails with moves like front blunt 270, front 180 on to 360 off and front 270 on to 270 off made the young snowboard prodigy the star of the weekend at Thredbo.

No stranger to contest podiums, 21-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wanaka, New Zealand, clinched the title for Female Best Trick with a banger. Completing the Monster Energy team's title grab, 26-year-old Darcy Sharp from Canada came through sending it big for the Male Best Trick award.

Download High-Resolution Photos here.

For more on Mia Brookes, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Dusty Henricksen, Darcy Sharpe, Tess Coady, and the Monster Energy snowboard team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the snow season continues.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy