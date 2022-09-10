UC Bearcats Home Opener to Feature Skydive Performance by Team Fastrax™

On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, the UC Bearcats home opener will feature a special patriotic performance by Team Fastrax™. The Bearcats are going into the game with a loss to Arkansas but with a 27-game win streak at home.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 3:30 pm the University of Cincinnati Bearcats sold out home opener will be against the Kennesaw State Owls. This will be the first ever meeting of these two teams. Bearcats fans are surely expecting a win, as they have gone a full four straight seasons without a home loss.

Team Fastrax™ will help make the home opener unforgettable with their fan favorite, American Flag demonstration jump. As the National Anthem plays, a member of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag. The patriotic skydive will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Nippert Stadium can take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.

"We are thrilled to be just a small part of the action the fans will get to see today." commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Bearcats had such an outstanding season last year, and we are so thankful to be here at this year's home opener. Go Bearcats!"

According to the Bearcats website, the Bearcats sold out of season tickets for the first time in program history and sold out the home opener. Led by Luke Fickell, the reigning consensus National Coach of the Year, and 12 returning starters, the Bearcats are the two-time defending AAC Champions and are coming off a 13-1 season that culminated in a trip to the 2021 College Football Playoff. With a 44-8 mark since the start of 2018, Cincinnati's 85% winning percentage ranks among the nation's Top 5 in that span.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Staff Sgt. Joseph E. Robsky Jr., who Died September 10, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Staff Sgt. Joseph E. Robsky Jr., visit the Military Times website.

