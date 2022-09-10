Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:59 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, 35 year-old Nathaniel Ulmer, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

