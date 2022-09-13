Ron Feldman, President of World Business Services, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ron Feldman, President of World Business Services, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Ron Feldman and World Business Services are experts at helping businesses and organizations identify cost savings. Ron is a worldwide leading expert, and it was an honor to have him on the show.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ron Feldman, President of World Business Services for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.
— Andy Jacob
Ron Feldman joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT World Business Services
World Business Services, Inc. has delivered millions of dollars in cost savings to businesses and organizations throughout the United States and Internationally without any direct capital expenditures since 1994. We have over forty (40) one-of-a-kind general ledger cost reduction programs that allow us to do business with any size company or organization of any size in any vocation in areas of expense such as Utilities, Telecommunications, Processing, Commercial Leasing and Shipping.
To bring new ways for businesses and organizations to identify cost savings without any direct out-of-pocket expenditure or debt service financing.We welcome the opportunity of establishing relationships with professional business people and organizations who have well established networks that they believe have a need for our vendor services that we market. Additionally, we are always on the lookout to market new viable products and services to our existing client base.
Ron Feldman joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ron Feldman discusses the newest offerings of World Business Services, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ron Feldman joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ron Feldman was amazing. The success of World Business Services is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ron Feldman on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like World Business Services. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Ron Feldman who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Ron Feldman”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Ron Feldman, President, World Business Services, A DotCom Magazine Interview