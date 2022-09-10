DIY.org Offers One Year Membership for Under $10

DIY, a social learning platform for kids, offers discounted premium membership at 96 cents for one month, $9.60 for whole year

Sep 9, 2022 - DIY.org (DIY) - The Social Learning App, the largest online interest-based skills development community for kids, launches a back-to-school discount of its premium membership. Users can sign up for one month of DIY Plus for 96 cents, or for the entire year for $9.60, in comparison with the usual rate of $7.99 per month, or $79.99 for the year. This is a limited-time offer valid utill the end of September.

Bhavik Rathod, former founding executive of Uber, and Tripti Ahuja, customer experience designer and former startup executive, acquired DIY last year. Their mission for DIY is to expand global access to educational resources for children and help them foster new skills and interests they might not otherwise be exposed to at home.

“It’s been heart-warming to see kids around the world enjoy our project-based learning content on DIY,” Ahuja said. “We hope to enable more and more families and teachers around the world to have awesome skill-building resources for their kids right at their fingertips.”

Premium DIY Plus features, such as access to the interactive online community, daily guided live workshops, contests, skill badges, and prizes are now available at a reduced price. These features come in addition to the thousands of how-to videos, hands-on projects, and engaging courses available with a free membership. Kids on DIY can engage and collaborate with each other and learn hundreds of skills like animation, drawing, science, gacha life, ROBLOX, Minecraft, coding, and more.

Kid safety is the utmost priority at DIY. It is moderated 24/7 across all time zones, COPPA compliant, and KidSafe-certified. Additionally, parents receive notifications each time their kid posts anything on the social learning app.

To purchase a discounted membership for DIY Plus, please visit diy.org.

DIY connects kids who share interests because we know that creativity is contagious! We are the largest global interest-based community where learning happens through how-to videos, hands-on projects, and live interactive workshops. Kids can explore 100s of skills across areas like STEM, art, crafts, fun DIY stuff, gaming, coding - and everything in between. The platform enables thinking, learning, and creating in a safe environment that is moderated by experts and mentors 24/7, across all time zones.

