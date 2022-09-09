THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (15 bills)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House may meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Members are advised that if the House does not consider Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23, the House will not meet on Friday and will complete legislative business for the week on Thursday.

Suspension (1 bill)

H.R. 8487 – Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2021 (Rep. DelBene – Ways and Means)

– Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 8326 – Ensuring a Fair and Accurate Census Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 302 – Preventing a Patronage System Act of 2021 (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

