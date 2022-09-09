THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (15 bills)
- S. 3103 – Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Judiciary)
- S. 4785 – A bill to extend by 19 days the authorization for the special assessment for the Domestic Trafficking Victims' Fund (Sen. Klobuchar – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5315 – Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant Act, as amended (Rep. Stanton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 884 – National Aviation Preparedness Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5774 – Expediting Disaster Recovery Act (Rep. Graves (LA) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1468 – Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1066 – Wildfire Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 2293 – CREW Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4205 – PAW Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 442 – BRIGHT Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 7939 – Student Veteran Emergency Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7846 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment Act of 2022 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7735 – Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5916 – Wounded Warrior Access Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8260 – Faster Payments to Veterans Survivors’ Act of 2022 (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House may meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
Members are advised that if the House does not consider Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23, the House will not meet on Friday and will complete legislative business for the week on Thursday.
Suspension (1 bill)
- H.R. 8487 – Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2021 (Rep. DelBene – Ways and Means)
H.R. 8326 – Ensuring a Fair and Accurate Census Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 302 – Preventing a Patronage System Act of 2021 (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
