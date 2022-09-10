Submit Release
"FROM MY SOUL TO YOUR EYES"

Contemporary Pop Artist VICENTY and Titan's Greenery Arts to host A Premiere Solo Exhibition

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 15th, contemporary pop artist Vicenty and Titan's Greenery Arts will host a Premier Exhibition of the artist's most prolific works. Admission is free and light refreshments will be offered beginning at 5 pm. The exhibit runs through 10/30.

About the artist: Vicenty is a native New Yorker the self-taught artist whose early creations are a personal response to the impact of the Covid pandemic and its aftermath. Influenced by his friendship with Keith Haring years ago, Vicenty's vibrant mixed media art continues to evolve and document contemporary issues. To date, the artist has participated in numerous group shows since 2021 and has been represented by NYC Arts Empire, Vander Plas Gallery and the Brooklyn Art Cave amongst others.

About the Venue: Titan's Greenery Arts is located at 424 East 9th Street, between Avenue A and 1st. Ave in the East Village and is open to the public 7 days a week, 5-10 pm.
Titan’s Greenery Arts is a collective community supporting the arts.

For more information: Please contact the artist at: vicentyart@gmail.com

Instagram: @vicenty_art

VICENTY ART
Titan Greenery Artspace
+1 917-586-0368
vicentyart@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

