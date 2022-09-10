Submit Release
RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR securities during the period from March 14, 2022 through August 15, 2022 inclusive (the "Class Period").

Sema4 shareholders may, no later than November 7, 2022, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of Sema4 and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

According to the complaint, on August 15, 2022, the Company announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Eric Schadt was stepping down from his roles as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. During the related conference call, Sema4 revealed that it had "reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods," in connection with negotiations with "one of [Sema4's] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022." On this news, Sema4's stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than November 7, 2022, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

 RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:             

RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
rm@maniskas.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-sema4-holdings-corp-301621284.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

