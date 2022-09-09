Ruth O. Edwards is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth O. Edwards is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Realtor for her professional excellence in Real Estate and in acknowledgment of her work at Coldwell Banker Next Generation Realty.

Before switching career paths, Ms. Ruth O. Edwards worked as an Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic in New Jersey for 30 years. She moved to Florida in 2011 to be closer to her family, and a friend encouraged her to pursue a career in Real Estate. Ms. Edwards began working in Florida Real Estate in 2015 and has since helped many clients through the home buying and selling process.

In her current job, Ms. Edwards is a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Next Generation Realty. She enjoys working with real estate buyers and sellers to create stress-free transactions. She will work with her clients until they find the perfect home, even if it takes months. One of Ms. Edwards' most significant achievements is assisting first-time homebuyers as they find and purchase their dream homes. She recalls a client who had a low credit score, yet Ms. Edwards still helped the client finance their house, which was a rewarding experience.

Ms. Edwards attended Middlesex County College in Edison, NJ, graduating with an Associate's Degree in Retail Management and Merchandising. In recent years, she earned her Broker's license and Florida Real Estate license. She plans to obtain a license in Texas as well.

As an active member of her field, Ms. Edwards is affiliated with the Realtors Association of Citrus County, where she served as President in 2019, the Florida Association of Realtors, the Women's Council of Realtors, the Real Estate Business Institute, and the Greater Tampa Association of Realtors. She is certified through PSA Certified and At Home with Diversity, a certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert, and Military Relocation Professional.

She has been awarded for her work and was among the Top 500 Agents Award from Broker Agent Advisor in 2019 and 2020, and has been a member of the Florida Realtors Honor Society for the past five years. She has been recognized with press releases from 24-7 Press Release and Who's Who of Professional Women.

Involved with her community, she teaches Sunday school classes, serves as a Deacon at her church, and is a member of the King's Bay Rotary. She has dedicated many hours as the Executive Vice-President to a local organization that helps homeless individuals find living spaces and employment. In the future, Ms. Edwards plans to relocate to Texas with her husband.

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruth-o-edwards-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301621423.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who