Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

