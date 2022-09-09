PBCO Financial Corporation Declares 5% Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of PBCO Financial Corporation PBCO, the holding company for People's Bank of Commerce, announced today a five percent (5%) stock dividend payable to all shareholders of record October 10, 2022, payable on or about November 10, 2022. Ken Trautman, CEO, stated "the Board of Directors is pleased to provide this dividend to our shareholders in appreciation of their support and in recognition of the strong financial results the bank has seen for the second quarter and year-to-date. Company profitability has performed according to expectations in 2022, with core earnings improving year-over-year, as demonstrated in our most recent earnings release." No fractional shares will be issued, and cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

