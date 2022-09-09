Highline celebrates with Mesa County Grand Junction!

It was just a few short months ago that Highline announced the launch of lightning-fast Gigabit fiber internet service for the Mesa County Grand Junction area, and today shares that their 1st customer installation with Lee Platt's family was celebrated this week with true fife and drum fanfare!

Highline has been busy in the community, participating in the weekly downtown farmers market, sponsoring fun at JUCO, participating in Golf Tournaments sponsorships with HBA, and this week completed a ribbon cutting with the Grand Junction chamber, followed by a full open house at Highline's new offices at 521 Main Street. Our Community Relations and Sales Manager Alisha Roles shared, "I'm blessed to have grown up in Western Colorado but something we've always struggled with is having reliable and fast Internet. I'm so excited to help bring reliable fiber optic internet to the Grand Valley."

Highline's mission focuses on addressing households that are unserved, underserved and previously unhappily served and offering them real high-speed Internet. Grand Junction is just one of many places in Colorado in which Highline wants to make a difference to improve education, healthcare and economic development for everyone, as well as make it easy to work and school from home. Highline's future-proofed and affordable fiber high-speed internet enhances the opportunity to live in Mesa County.

Highline partners with many towns, cities, and counties to bring Gigabit fiber internet to thousands of communities across the United States to close the digital divide. The internet and voice services provided by Highline have no hidden fees, no annual contracts, no throttled speeds and therefore each customer has unlimited data and unlimited streaming due to the gigabit fiber optics network Highline is deploying.

Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the "Highline Way" of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network that ably fulfills all their internet-related needs and then backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline's heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 2 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

