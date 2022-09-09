Update on FWC investigation into tragic Labor Day weekend boating accident

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) continues to investigate the tragic boating accident that injured seven and took the life of 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez.

“My prayers go out to the families of those involved in this terrible accident,” said FWC Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Our south Florida community mourns with them and we at the FWC pledge to do everything we can to provide the answers to the questions being asked about this incident.”

“Boating accidents can be complex, and our investigators are specially trained to conduct thorough and comprehensive examinations of all factors to make a final determination of what occurred,” said Col. Roger Young, Director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “They look at all the available evidence, speak to everyone involved and analyze crucial data to ensure an accurate assessment is made.”

“Our investigators have been working on this terrible boating accident virtually nonstop since it happened,” said Maj. Alberto Maza, FWC South Bravo Regional Commander. “It’s top on our priority list and we’re committed to making sure a full and accurate investigation is completed quickly but thoroughly. I know these families would not want our investigators to sacrifice accuracy for speed.”

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the FWC, along with multiple responding agencies, received a notification of a boating accident. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 occupants aboard, all from Miami, struck a channel marker while travelling in the intracoastal waterway, bayside of Broad Creek at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County. All 14 occupants, which included 12 juveniles and two adults, were ejected from the vessel. Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies recovered the occupants from the water and transported them to land and ultimately to hospitals to receive medical attention if necessary. One of the occupants, Luciana Fernandez (8/26/2005), died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

George Ignacio Pino (10/9/1970), Cecilia Pino (9/12/1974), Katerina Sofia Puig (1/19/2005), Coco Aguilar (7/28/2005), Isabella Rodriguez (11/17/2004), Sarah Emily Gutierrez (10/1/2004) and Cecilia Lianne Pino (9/7/2004), were injured.

Uninjured occupants included Camila Victoria Alvarez (9/10/2004), Paula Garcia (9/14/2004), Natalia Elena Reed (4/15/2005), Claudia Porto Carrero 4/27/2005), Carolina Monterrey (4/19/2005) and Andrea Laura Knoepffler (11/06/2004).

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in this accident.

Our deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families and friends during this time.