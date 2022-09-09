EDM Trap Producer Mkhilo Beatz Teams Up With Rapper K-Switch To Bring Us "Winter Nights EP"
Renowned EDM Producer Mkhilo Beatz And K-Switch Finally Let Go Of Thier Long Awaited Ep "Winter Nights"
Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is time for home.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having already worked together in the earlier years of their careers, the multi-talented musician K-Switch and the jack of all trades EDM trap producer Mkhilo Beatz, team up to bring us the long awaited 3 tracks musical project titled "Winter Nights". With bouncy trap drums and swinging hi-hats, this dark, love, RnB & Soul infused Ep, shows K-Switch diving in deep with his soulful singing and astounding rapping to add the cherry on top of this beautiful emotional melodic work of art.
— Edith Sitwell
The freshly released project "Winter Nights", aims to bring the listeners deep inside the reasoning of
most gentlemen when faced with an intimate situation, and hopefully keep us warm every cold winter season.
Winter Nights Ep has officially dropped on all digital service providers worldwide, it's available for streaming and purchase.
https://push.fm/fl/winternightsep
Mixing and mastering of the project was done by producer/engineer "Bruno M", and the artwork was done by "The Good Kid".
