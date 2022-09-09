Manchin, Capito Announce $35K for Two Eastern Panhandle Credit Unions

September 09, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $35,000 from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Community Development Revolving Loan Fund (CDRLF) for two credit unions in the Eastern Panhandle. The funding will support a mentoring program to bolster customer service at the Romney Credit Union and improvements to digital services and cybersecurity at the Berkeley County Public Schools Credit Union.





“West Virginia’s credit unions provide important financial services and guidance to their communities, which is why I am pleased the NCUA is supporting these two credit unions in the Eastern Panhandle. This funding will strengthen customer service at the Romney Credit Union through an innovative mentoring program and improve digital services and cybersecurity at the Berkeley County Public Schools Credit Union. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster financial organizations in communities across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.





“It’s important that West Virginians have trust in their credit unions,” Senator Capito said. “One way we can do that is by making sure credit union staff are well trained and equipped with all available resources. Its great news to see that the NCUA is providing funding to enhance service at credit unions in Martinsburg and Romney, while also taking steps to strengthen cybersecurity.”





Individual awards listed below: