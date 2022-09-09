THE STUNNING HOPEWELL ESTATE IN MONTGOMERY TEXAS
ARTISTIC LUXURY IN AN APPROACHABLE SETTINGMONTGOMERY, TEXAS, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unique luxury estate exudes warmth and personality. Nestled in beautiful Montgomery County, Texas, an hour north of Houston, this 10-acre homestead is truly a multigenerational property.
An Inspiring and Creative Space for Artists of All Genres
Your eyes will dance around the space as you find something new and exciting to explore around every corner. The current owner is an artist, builder and commercial building contractor who enjoyed creating special spaces that present a non-traditional view of the world. There’s a fully air-conditioned studio where you can escape from the rush and focus on your creativity.
“The idea for the project came along several years before we actually built it. Following my passion for building and my interest in Mexican architecture, the buildings appeared to me over the course of several years.”
Exceptional Design and Building Material Quality
The builder utilized a mix of styles and materials in pulling together the home’s architecture crafting a residence that is certain to stand the test of time. One of the materials is hempcrete, a biocomposite material that provides the perfect blend of form and function. This material is lightweight, resists fire, pests and mold, and offers superior insulation.
“Planning was not a long process, building it was. There were very distinct features that I wanted to have but it took time and money to bring it all together.”
The Main House: Spacious Elegance with an Eclectic Flair
Bright, colorful tile and stonework accent the high ceilings and natural setting while all the modern amenities await you as you enter the home. The 7,000 square feet feature a vast great room, secluded master suite, wine nook, and guest suite. Finding a comfortable spot within the home is easy, as there are multiple options for relaxing, from the wine nook family room to the coffee bar and out to the spacious back porch with its lush landscaping.
The Hopewell Cottage: Comfortable and Convenient to the Main Home
While it’s called a cottage, this spacious retreat gracious residence offers two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in over 1,600 square feet of living space. You’ll find all the amenities you would expect, including a two-story living room, a wood-burning fireplace and a full kitchen. The master suite provides a leisurely retreat is conveniently located on the ground floor, while the upstairs includes a sitting room, bedroom and full bathroom.
The Hopewell Casita: Spanish-Style Living With Grace
Ideal for a quick getaway or to house visiting friends and family members, the 1,220-square foot casita is a perfect size. The two-bedroom, one-bath retreat includes a wood-burning fireplace, plenty of space to stretch out and a full kitchen downstairs. The loft bedroom overlooks the living room and creates a cozy spot of privacy that visitors will enjoy.
Hopewell Guest Quarters: Adjacent to the Studio
An efficiency apartment with full bath and kitchenette, currently being used as a home office.
“I believe a combination of cultures definitely influenced everything from the curves of a wall to the artwork within the room. Colors and textures are also important to me. My interest and my research brought me to places and things that just felt right to me and I went with it.”
Ten Acres of Park-Like Land Are Perfect for Any Occasion
The four separate dwellings at Hopewell offer space for members of a large family to be close, yet independent. Other outbuilidings suggest various ways to create an oasis for family and friends. Indoor-outdoor living is abundant throughout the ten acres where you’ll discover a tree house, garden, pergolas and fountains. Nearby, Lake Conroe and Sam Houston National Forest offer more outdoor recreation opportunities.
The Hopewell Estate is now available for showings through Jacobs Properties, specializing in unique Texas land and real estate. Offered for $2,250,000 with four living spaces, total square footage of over 10,000 square feet and gorgeous indoor-outdoor living, this unique one-of-a-kind multigenerational property will not last. Contact Jacobs Properties today to schedule a showing at 936-597-3301 or info@txland.com.
“Hopewell is unique – eclectic, bold, and unusual. Come and see for yourself.” – Dave Davies, Jacobs Properties
About Jacobs Properties
Since 1967, Jacobs Properties has helped people buy and sell Texas land, ranches, farms, and premier rural estates. With over 40 years of experience in the horse, cattle, timber, hunting and investment acreages, we offer a unique expertise in marketing properties and representing buyers. Expert marketing and superior market knowledge are essentials that our clients will never go without.
