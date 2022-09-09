Submit Release
Vermont Supreme Court Justices and Trial Judges to Participate in Constitution Day Panel Presentation

Presentation with Panel of Vermont Supreme Court Justices and Vermont Trial Judges

Vermont Law and Graduate School
Chase Center
So. Royalton, Vermont
Monday, September 19, 2022
5:00 - 6:00 p.m

Enjoy a one hour panel presentation providing a basic overview of the US Constitution with a focus on "Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change"

Panelists:

  • Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber
  • Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice William Cohen
  • Vermont Superior Court Judge (retired) Mary Miles Teachout
  • Vermont Superior Court Judge Timothy Tomasi
  • Vermont Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson
  • VBA President Robert Fletcher, Moderator

Free and Open to the Public

Event will be livestreamed at vermontlaw.edu/live.

All attendees will be given a Pocket Constitution.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists after the presentation; masks are suggested but not required.

