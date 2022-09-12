Submit Release
GenuineXs, LLC Announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

GenuineXs welcomes the increased visibility and additional opportunities the WBE brings, specifically work with companies with Supplier Diversity Programs in New York, New Jersey and Nationally.”
— Jessca Gonzales, President

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenuineXs, LLC is a Cybersecurity IT Value Added Reseller, Solutions Integrator, and IT Professional Services Provider. GenuineXs announced that it has received recognition as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). This designation from the WBEC Metro New York, a Regional Affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is based upon a rigorous process confirming that GenuineXs, LLC is Women-Owned, Managed, and Controlled.

About GenuineXs, LLC

GenuineXs is a customer-centric, vendor agnostic Cybersecurity IT Value Added Reseller and Integration Services Company focused on providing financial and business efficiency to its clients through the deployment and automation of state-of-the-art networking, infrastructure, and cloud technologies using our proprietary “Full Technology Adoption Lifecycle approach.” We are the preferred cybersecurity trusted advisor and IT Integrator of the world’s leading Healthcare, Media & Internet, and Financial Institutions in North America. Our mission is to ensure our clients operate their businesses successfully as we proactively design, build, run and secure our client's critical multi-cloud, networking, and infrastructure environment. For more information, please visit our website at: https://genuinexs.com/

About WBEC Metro NY
Founded in 1999, WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV is a thriving community comprised of two of the 14 regional partner organizations of WBENC—WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV is the nation’s leading advocate for women-owned businesses. We provide WBENC certification—the gold standard in diversity certification—and support certified women-owned businesses in our New York and Washington, D.C. regions, with educational programs, networking opportunities and recognition. WBENC certification is nationally recognized and accepted by more than 10,000 major corporations. WBENC is a resource for US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at https://www.wbecnydmv.org

Eric Beerman
GenuineXs, LLC
+1 917-696-4859
ebeerman@genuinexs.com

