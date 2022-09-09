Luke Lynndale Provides Crowd Pleasing Laughter and Joy
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Luke Lynndale, a gifted comedian, presents a show filled with curated jokes titled "Luke Lynndale Live - Comedy Show & Album Recording."
Toronto-based stand-up comedian Luke Lynndale is also a writer and actor. He began performing stand-up comedy in 1993 and returned to comedy in 2010 after a 12-year absence for personal reasons, performing improv where he was part of a Shakespeare improv troupe and a duo with his 80-year-old father. The improv troupe named DUO DAD performed at festivals in Toronto and the United States.
Lynndale resumed performing stand-up comedy full-time in 2017, and in 2020, he was a finalist in Thunder Bay's Comedian of the North competition. The following year he appeared at the Salem Comedy Festival in Salem, Massachusetts, 2021.
During the pandemic, he produced 50 Zoom shows in 3 weeks. In 2022, he toured Los Angeles and Michigan. In addition, he performed at the inaugural Comedy Chateau International Comedy Festival and was picked as Best of Fest. At the end of September, Lynndale is headlining at the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival in Ithaca, NY.
The upcoming "Luke Lynndale Live - Comedy Show & Album Recording" will embrace a diversity in topics leaving locals and visitors with an experience that transcends the norm. Perfect for a date night, professional business trips, and travel and tourism events, the show will amuse, provide an unforgettable adventure, and have the audience craving an encore.
Please see below for event dates, locations, tickets, and times.
To learn more about Luke Lynndale, visit the Comedy Nuggets website.
September 16, 7:00 pm, Comedy Bar
September 17, 8:30 pm, SoCap Comedy Theatre
September 17, 10:00 pm, SoCap Comedy Theatre

