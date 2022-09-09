Global Fintech Company bitcoinblack to Release App for Prestigious Black Credit Card in September
App will allow members to transfer unlimited funds to other membersMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fintech company bitcoinblack, which created the prestigious black credit card of the same name, is releasing its highly anticipated app for iOS and Android in mid-September.
The app will allow users to convert crypto to dollars immediately for use on their own credit cards. In addition, with the app, members can transfer unlimited funds to other members.
“I am very excited about how our development team has added a no-limit, instant member-to-member global money transfer service to our app,” said CEO Prakash Chand. “Money transfers have always been a challenge globally and now members can send another member an unlimited amount of money in under one minute, which they can use anywhere in the world on their credit card immediately. This is a game changer.”
With the launch of the app, all bitcoinblack members will get exclusive access to all the new features available only within the app, including the member-to-member money transfer service.
In August, bitcoinblack announced a partnership with Haute Living, a high-end network of luxury publications to launch an exclusive marketplace.
The Haute Living Luxury Marketplace will allow bitcoinblack members to redeem their $SPEND tokens to purchase high-end experiences in a new and exclusive online destination.
$SPEND is the official rewards token for the bitcoinblack credit card that members earn for every purchase they make with their card.
The curated marketplace platform will offer unique and exclusive experiences to shoppers they wouldn’t find anywhere in the world on their own. It will also provide bitcoinblack members access to exclusive events produced by Haute Living.
Chand previously launched FD7 Ventures, a global crypto asset management and investment fund with $1 billion under management from a network of global investors.
For more information about bitcoinblack and to apply for membership, visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com. Membership in the community of cardholders is by referral or invitation only.
About bitcoinblack
bitcoinblack is the world’s most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent, members-only rewards powered by their Spend Token and the Haute Living Luxury Marketplace.
