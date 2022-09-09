SENIOR ENTOURAGE Director Brian Connors to Collaborate with WHERE THE LIONS ROAM Author Al Siuta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, writer, and director Brian Connors and Albert Siuta, author of the recently released book “Where the Lions Roam” announce they are collaborating on a screenplay and their common experiences growing up in the 70s in New Jersey.

The book “Where the Lions Roam” started out as Siuta’s way of showing his father that he understood and really knew him. During the week of 9/11, he visited his father to check on him during the intense chaos of the attack. During the visit, his father remarked that as the middle child of 5, Al was never around and this resulted in him “not getting to know his father”. The comment cut deep, and that night Al started to pen the outline for the story which was to center around a middle-aged distance runner (based on his father) who has one shot left to qualify for the Olympics. This runner split his time between training to qualify and his new job as a cross country coach at a catholic high school with a haunting legacy.

As the novel unfolded, Al recalled and recorded his most meaningful relationships and experiences. He wove a beautiful story with the message that we all have a “rai·son d'ê·tre”. Al drew from his experiences as a runner at Roselle Catholic HS and college at NJIT as well as being a cross country and track & field coach.

The story delves into what “haunts” many of us and how our vulnerabilities can result in decisions that define us. Siuta like Connors grew up in Elizabeth, NJ. At an early age, Al displayed a talent for running and storytelling. As a runner, he competed against local, national, and international talent in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Later he plunged into coaching and used his skills in running and storytelling to train and motivate his athletes.

Al believes that most things in life happen for a reason including “Where the Lions Roam.”

Brian Connors, like Al Siuta, grew up in NJ and attended Roselle Catholic High School. Their collaboration seems more like destiny than coincidence.

After graduating from Rutgers University, Connors moved to New York City and worked in major regional theaters, television, film, and numerous commercials. His first plays were staged in places such as The Ensemble Studio Theater and along theater row in NYC. Now residing in Santa Monica, Brian wrote and co-produced a short film, King Baby. Some of his full-length plays and screenplays include Cross Your Heart, Two Sisters, King Baby, and Plays in the Park. One of his short plays was turned into a short film, Good Men starring Ed Asner & Mark Rydell which won numerous awards in over 80 film festivals around the world.

Connors directed SENIOR ENTOURAGE starring Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and Oscar-nominated director/actor Mark Rydell which is currently streaming on Amazon, Spectrum, Comcast, DirectTV, etc. Brian’s next film ED ASNER, UNSCRIPTED will be released soon.

As an actor, Brian is currently playing the role of father of the bride in HIDDEN GEMS on The Hallmark Channel, next airing on Tuesday, Sept 13 @ 4 pm.