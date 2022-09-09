HFA Holdings LLC Completes It's Acquisition of Skyetel (Skye Telecom, LLC)

HFA expands it's reach in the VoIP marketplace with its purchase of Skyetel, it's fifth acquisition in the last three years.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HFA adds to its already very strong arsenal of CPAAS, SAAS and traditional carrier services. HFA is a well known carrier and leader of origination, termination and enterprise voice services and has now completed its acquisition of Skyetel, a rapidly going nationwide carrier and reseller platform.

The acquisition greatly expands HFA's reach in the market, enhancing its enterprise and reseller business. By integrating Skyetel's state of the art technology platform, HFA increases it's capture of both wholesale and resellers in the market, continuing to stay on the cutting edge of technology and bringing ease of use to the traditionally slow and antiquated world of telecommunications.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit that enables us to acquire additional telecom and CPAAS-related service offerings by bringing the large scale carrier offering to the impressive and powerful Skyetel ecosystem," said Lauren Halperin, Chief Marketing Officer of HFA. "Skyetel is extremely well known in the PBX world for being agnostic along with being tested and certified on many of the most well-known PBX platforms and now, under the HFA umbrella, the offering that Skyetel delivers will be enhanced due to scale."

With the purchase of Skyetel, HFA continues to expand its breadth and depth within the CPAAS marketplace, delivering in-demand, flexible and innovative phone and VoIP-based services to more than ever before. As part of it's strategy, Skyetel will continue business operations moving forward as a subsidiary under the HFA umbrella. Skyetel President Chris Bardos has transitioned into the role of Chief Technology Officer to HFA and all of it's brands.

"HFA looks forward to developing and enhancing new products and services under the Skyetel brand," Halperin said. "The Skyetel team will be remaining in tact, with their platform continuing to be developed with more releases coming in the upcoming months."

With over 15,000,000 DIDs in both on net and off net inventory from more than 18,000 rate centers and over 180 LATAs, HFA is able to deliver in-demand, flexible and innovative VoIP-based services to more than ever before. When completed, HFA will be completing approximately 8 billion calls per month with a network capable of 7.2 Tbps worth of capacity.

HFA and Skyetel look forward to sharing new and cutting-edge business services as they are further developed during this key transition phase.

About HFA:

HFA and it's entities are an industry leading provider of DIDs with one of the largest footprints in North America. With it's purchases of Blitz and other well-known industry brand names, HFA offers a customer portal making it easy to purchase and provision DIDs, enable termination trunks and activate ancillary services such as E911, Fax and 411 in real time.

About Skyetel:

Skyetel is a nationwide carrier that delivers VoIP services in over 18,000 rate centers throughout North America. Skyetel enables resellers to leverage their services to be their own VoIP Service Provider For more information, visit https://www.skyetel.com/

Media Contact

Lauren Halperin, HFA Holdings LLC, 1 561-282-5508, Info@hfaholdingsllc.com

SOURCE HFA Holdings LLC