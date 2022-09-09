Dacier Technologies Launches Internal Developer Platform

Dacier Technologies, Inc. today released the CloudAutomation Provisioner, an Internal Developer Platform that enables self-service IT. Developers can instantly provision needed resources, governed by policies, technical constraints, and budgets.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dacier Technologies, Inc. today released the CloudAutomation Provisioner, an Internal Developer Platform that enables self-service IT. Developers can instantly provision needed resources, governed by policies, technical constraints, and budgets.

"When we started out, we had very clear goals which included improving the Developer Experience by giving developers an a la carte menu of services and apps they need to get their jobs done," states CEO Scott McCausland. "We were also determined to ensure that management had the right platform to measure, track, and incentivize outcomes and not output."

CloudAutomation Provisioner provides developers with a self-service model, giving developers the ability to request and receive cloud resources without requiring the involvement or constant administrative oversight of IT Management. Developers focus on getting critical work done rather than waiting for approvals.

Some of the capabilities include:

Removes the barriers from using one cloud provider or another. And even better, Dacier makes it so that developers don't have to know the intimate details of each cloud provider.

Gives end users self-service access to technology and, as a result, IT is able to quickly deliver the technologies their stakeholders rely on, all while maintaining visibility and control. This creates a flexible but stable platform that can quickly respond and adapt to changing business needs.

Access to cloud resources within any organization, irrespective of their maturity in cloud, by simplifying and standardizing the creation, management, and security of the provisioned resources.

Track costs across multiple cloud providers, and allocate resource budgeting and manage policies against resource creation.

Automatic Drift Detection enables you to detect whether an environment's actual configuration differs, or has drifted, from its expected configuration. Automatic Drift Detection ensures cloud resources are aligned with your IaC policies.

CEO Scott McCausland stated, "I am excited to help launch the platform. From the conversations I have had with early adopters, Dacier solves critical issues that have been plaguing developers for years. If you are a developer and hope to avoid corporate bottlenecks, come talk to us."

You can register for a demo at http://www.CloudAutomation.com.

About Dacier Technologies, Inc.

Dacier helps DevOps teams deploy and manage Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with self-service capabilities. Dacier manages complex cloud infrastructure through automation, providing greater efficiencies, power, and governance. You can learn more about Dacier at http://www.CloudAutomation.com or by calling 844-40CLOUD.

Media Contact

Harry Reisenleiter, Dacier Technologies, Inc., 1 844 402 5683, hr@cloudautomation.com

SOURCE Dacier Technologies, Inc.