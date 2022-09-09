New York Times Best-Selling Author Mark Nepo Returns to Charleston, SC for In-Person and Virtual Workshop
“Surviving Storms: Finding the Strength to Meet Adversity” September 16–18 | College of Charleston Alumni Center
The Sophia Institute is a gathering place for those on the journey, a place committed to awakening the conscious heart in all of us. The Sophia Institute works as a greenhouse for the soul.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his numerous books and workshops. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time.” He has appeared several times with Oprah on her Super Soul Sunday program and is a regular columnist for Spirituality & Health Magazine.
— Mark Nepo
“We are so thrilled to welcome Mark back to Charleston for this in-person and virtual workshop,” says Carolyn Rivers, Founder and Director of The Sophia Institute. “This will be the first in-person workshop we’ve held since 2019 and we look forward to taking an in-depth look at our spiritual journeys in these unprecedented times under Mark’s guidance.”
The workshop begins on Friday evening, September 16. Charleston poet and musician, Kurtis Lamkin, will be in attendance to perform music from his new album Love Life to help set the stage for a weekend of growth and personal transformation.
Mark will be launching his new book “Surviving Storms: Finding the Strength to Meet Adversity” just days before the workshop which adds another level of excitement to the weekend. Chip Conley, founder of the Modern Elder Academy claims, “This book is an enduring resource for our times. Journey here and discover your own strength."
The ticket price for the full weekend workshop is $250 In-Person, $195 Virtual, and $35 for Friday Only In-Person. The In-Person location is the College of Charleston Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth Street. The event is co-sponsored by the College of Charleston Mindfulness Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thesophiainstitute.org.
About The Sophia Institute
The Sophia Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization which offers retreats, lectures, and special events featuring nationally and internationally renowned thought leaders and teachers. Its mission is to be a center for learning and innovative programs that focus on personal and societal transformation to create a more just, sustainable, equitable, and flourishing world for all people
Mary Beth Natarajan
The Sophia Institute
+1 937-750-1430
mbnatarajan@thesophiainstitute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn