Premio Adds Hailo-8™ AI Processors to its Rugged Fanless Computers for More Edge AI Performance

RCO-6000-CFL now configurable with Hailo-8™ AI module for edge-ready inference and object detection workloads

By integrating the Hailo-8 M.2 AI performance module into our award-winning AI edge inference computer, this helps streamline a balance of performance, power, and cost for our edge AI partners.” — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, now offers Hailo-8™ modules for its RCO-6000-CFL AI edge inference computers. The Hailo-8™ processor is a compact edge AI accelerator that provides up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS) and only uses a typical power consumption of less than 2.5 watts. Edge AI deployments can integrate a low-power Hailo-8™ module with an industrial-grade Premio inference computer to process inference analysis and object detection workloads in real-time. See the RCO-6000-CFL datasheet for complete product specifications.

“By integrating the Hailo-8 M.2 AI performance module into our award-winning AI edge inference computer, this helps streamline a balance of performance, power, and cost for our edge AI partners deploying machine learning solutions at the rugged edge,” said Dustin Seetoo, Premio’s product marketing director. “It is a valuable addition to our design strategy because our ultimate goal is to maximize the overall cost vs. performance ratio when comparing multiple accelerators from CPUs, GPUs, and now M.2 acceleration options.”

The processor from Hailo is made readily available in three NGFF M.2 modules – B-Key, E-Key and M-Key for plug and play integration. The RCO-6000-CFL computer utilizes the M-Key module to enable maximum throughput with four lanes of PCIe Gen 3 performance. Integration for AI inference is seamless, resulting in a ruggedized computing solution engineered for data-intensive performance directly through the PCIe I/O bus with an off-the-shelf solution.

“With their RCO-6000-CFL computer, Premio is joining a growing number of manufacturers across industries who understand how crucial it is to integrate AI capabilities into their edge platforms,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “Our Hailo-8 M.2 modules empower companies like Premio to create new powerful, cost-efficient, innovative AI-based products with a short time-to-market – while staying within the systems’ thermal constraints. The high efficiency and top performance of Hailo’s modules enable data center-class AI capabilities on the edge” Danon also said.

The RCO-6000-CFL AI edge inference computer is designed from the ground up to deliver holistic inference analysis at the rugged edge. The computing solution offers a range of features and options, incorporating advanced performance on Intel® 9th Generation processors, enterprise GPU support, hot-swappable NVMe cannisters bricks and now m.2 acceleration performance with a Hailo-8™ AI module. Another key benefit is its industrial-grade fanless design for better reliability in wider temperatures ( -25C to 70C), wider input voltages (9-48VDC), and even resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS).

Premio and Hailo will be showcasing a live AI demo at the ITS World Congress Expo from September 19-22 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. See the demo at both the Premio (#1639) and Hailo (#437) booth locations during the intelligent transportation exhibition.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 30 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com/.