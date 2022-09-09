Cold Plasma Market End-use Industry, Application, Geography and Forecast 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold plasma market is driven by less requirement of water for the process reducing the waste water treatment cost; medical applications, such as enhancement of tissue repair, control of bleeding, destruction of cancer cells; and its application in packaging industries. However, huge capital incurred for implementing cold plasma technology is a key hindrance for the market.
Cold plasma, also referred as non-equilibrium plasma or non-thermal plasma is a classification of plasma, and is considered as the fourth state of matter. It has numerous applications in bioengineering, medical, and therapeutics. Cold plasma is used for sterilization of biomedical surfaces, treatment of living biological tissues, and surface modification of biomedical devices and materials, owing to its antimicrobial & bactericidal properties.
The global cold plasma market is segmented based on industrial application, regime, and region. On the basis of application, it is classified into medical and food & agriculture industry. On the basis of regime, it is categorized into low pressure cold plasma and atmospheric cold plasma. The market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
The report presents the market analysis of the global cold plasma market along with the regional trend and future estimations
It provides extensive information about the market segments from 2016 to 2023 to understand the market dynamics.
The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report
Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.
Cold Plasma Market Key Segments:
By Application
Medical Industry
Wound Healing
Cancer Treatment
Blood Coagulation
Dentistry
Others
Food & Agriculture Industry
Packaging Decontamination
Food Surface Decontamination
Wastewater Treatment
Seed Germination
By Regime
Low Pressure Cold Plasma
Atmospheric Cold Plasma
Key Market Players
Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
Baxter International Inc.
3M Company
Covidien PLC. (Medtronic plc.)
Coloplast A/S
Smith & Nephew plc.
Nordson Corporation
Plasma Etch, Inc.
Adtech Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.
P2i Ltd.
