Cold Plasma Market End-use Industry, Application, Geography and Forecast 2030

Cold Plasma Market

Cold Plasma Market 2022 is driven by growing need for medical research for developing treatment of lung

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold plasma market is driven by less requirement of water for the process reducing the waste water treatment cost; medical applications, such as enhancement of tissue repair, control of bleeding, destruction of cancer cells; and its application in packaging industries. However, huge capital incurred for implementing cold plasma technology is a key hindrance for the market.

Download Sample : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2577

Cold plasma, also referred as non-equilibrium plasma or non-thermal plasma is a classification of plasma, and is considered as the fourth state of matter. It has numerous applications in bioengineering, medical, and therapeutics. Cold plasma is used for sterilization of biomedical surfaces, treatment of living biological tissues, and surface modification of biomedical devices and materials, owing to its antimicrobial & bactericidal properties.

The global cold plasma market is segmented based on industrial application, regime, and region. On the basis of application, it is classified into medical and food & agriculture industry. On the basis of regime, it is categorized into low pressure cold plasma and atmospheric cold plasma. The market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The report presents the market analysis of the global cold plasma market along with the regional trend and future estimations

It provides extensive information about the market segments from 2016 to 2023 to understand the market dynamics.

The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report

Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.

Cold Plasma Market Key Segments:

By Application

Medical Industry

Wound Healing

Cancer Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Others

Food & Agriculture Industry

Packaging Decontamination

Food Surface Decontamination

Wastewater Treatment

Seed Germination

By Regime

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Purchase Inquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2577

Key Market Players

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International Inc.

3M Company

Covidien PLC. (Medtronic plc.)

Coloplast A/S

Smith & Nephew plc.

Nordson Corporation

Plasma Etch, Inc.

Adtech Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

P2i Ltd.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Cold Plasma Market

South Cold Plasma Market

Singapore Cold Plasma Market

China Cold Plasma Market

Australia Cold Plasma Market

Taiwan Cold Plasma Market



Other Healthcare Reports

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.