Premier Detroit Chevy Dealer Explains the Benefits of Owning a Chevrolet
Premier Detroit Chevy Dealer Explains the Benefits of Owning a ChevroletTAYLOR, MI, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Chevy is a popular Chevrolet dealership that is constantly working towards providing only the best to its clients. The company explains the various perks attached to buying and owning a Chevrolet since they are well aware of all the beneficial facets offered by every Chevy model.
Other than the well-known perks of owning a Chevy, the dealership makes owning a Chevrolet even more special by establishing a program called Chevrolet Complete Care that would offer additional benefits to their clients. The program aims to ensure that the clients are totally satisfied with what Taylor Chevy plans to offer.
Program: Chevrolet Complete Care
The dealership carefully curated this program so that their clients have a one-stop channel where they can receive all the essential information regarding their Chevy. When given access to this program, the client has the ability to:
● View Service Records
● Download Owner's Manuals
● View warranty status
● Assist with Bluetooth pairing
● And other useful information
MyChevrolet Mobile App
By owning a Chevy, another advantage the Chevy owner is given is that they are able to access all the information that they require through a mobile app. The mobile application has the capacity to provide access to service offers and connections. The owner can also view the owner's manual and even remotely start their Chevrolet vehicle.
Programming Memory Seats
Chevy also has the ability to memorize the various positions of seats, especially when there are multiple users of the car. The memorizers have the ability to remember all the positions that the seat has been in so that drivers can recall their preferable driver's seat position.
Adjusting Climate Control
Chevy also has the capability to set different temperatures within the cabins. These temperatures can be manipulated according to the needs of the driver and the passenger to that everyone in the car is able to ride comfortably.
Taylor Chevy has gained popularity for the customer-centric services that they have to offer. Their popularity reflects in the following reviews:
“Everything was great. The gentleman I did not get his name. He was very kind, and he helped me into the building, had my car parked after the oil change where I could get into easily, and even helped put my wheelchair back in the car.” -Louellen S.
“Lisa Legarski never fails to impress. She truly cares about her customers and always goes above and beyond!” Debby G.
Contact Taylor Chevy if you are planning to buy a Chevrolet. The company is happy to assist you with all your Chevy needs. Contact them today or visit their website for more details on the services that they have to offer.
Contact Taylor Chevy
Mark Montante 734-287-2600
Markm1@tayorchevy.com
About the Taylor Chevy
Taylor Chevy is a well-reputed Chevrolet dealer that has been providing exceptional services for the past 42 years. The company is known to assist consumers in buying Chevrolet despite their financial standing. For them, customer care is of utmost priority. They ensure that every customer that leaves the threshold is satisfied with the products and services they offer.
Mark Montante
Taylor Chevy
+1 734-287-2600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook