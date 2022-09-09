Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Offers Mobile Driver Services in Bozeman">Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Offers Mobile Driver Services in Bozeman BOZEMAN — In response to increased demand and to further support customers in the Bozeman area,…

September 9, 2022

BOZEMAN — In response to increased demand and to further support customers in the Bozeman area, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will offer a week-long mobile licensing event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16.

The Mobile Unit offers service on a first come-first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers each day. Customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The Mobile Unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

The mobile unit will be at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds located at 901 N. Black Ave., Monday, Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful appointment. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/