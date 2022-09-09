Atari® Reveals Sunnyvale, A Massive New Experience in The Sandbox

Step Into the Golden Age of Video Games and Explore Atari Sunnyvale, Which Celebrates the Birthplace of Atari, and Experience Your Favorite Games in the Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced the launch of Atari Sunnyvale, a massive social and gaming experience in The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . Atari Sunnyvale includes a dozen environments based on classic Atari games and a full game based on Crystal Castles. In all, 17 original Atari games are represented.



Within Atari Sunnyvale players will be able to explore and interact with each other, and with NPCs based on Atari characters. Players can also participate in a number of quests and games, like hide and seek, with winners receiving rewards. The Crystal Castles experience is a game in which players race through a maze-like castle, collecting gems and fighting off enemies. Crystal CastlesTM is just the first of many games to come.

The Sandbox is an immersive virtual world where players can create virtual worlds and games, and take part in experiences created by others. The voxel gaming platform enables creators to craft, play, share, collect, and trade, all in a decentralized environment. Creators have secure ownership and copyright of their creations because all in-game items have a unique and immutable blockchain identifier. Atari Sunnyvale is launching as part of The Sandbox Alpha Season 3.

“We are incredibly excited to share Atari Sunnyvale with The Sandbox community, and we know it will draw more Atari fans to the growing platform,” said Tyler Drewitz, Director of Atari X. “I am particularly eager for people to experience the elaborate and wondrous environments based on our games that have been created by Sandbox partner studio, Metaworld Entertainments .”

Atari remains one of the largest landholders in The Sandbox, and will continue to work with partners to develop more experiences to engage the player community over the coming years.

“The vision that the team at The Sandbox has, and the creativity and energy they bring to the project, makes them an ideal partner for Atari,” said Wade Rosen, Atari CEO. “We will continue to experiment and find new ways to bring programming to the open world, and look forward to bringing more experiences to players.”

A press kit with videos of Atari Sunnyvale is available here: https://link.atari.com/sunnyvale-press-kit

The new Crystal Castles trailer is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/r5SB_dSLfY0

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4155b921-a3cb-4acd-9398-e069d9c140b0

About ATARI X

Atari X is an initiative that consolidates Atari’s blockchain interests into a unified operation which is wholly controlled by Atari. Through a combination of Web3 development best-in-class partnerships, the Atari X initiative is building a robust blockchain ecosystem that intertwines gaming, utility, and community, and will ensure that blockchain remains an important part of Atari’s business and long-term strategy.

Stay up to date on the Atari X initiative on Twitter (@AtariX) and join the Atari X community on Discord ( https://discord.gg/atarix )

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow Atari on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contacts:

David Lowey

pr@atari.com