Todd Curtis Joins Keypoint Intelligence as Business Development Director

Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Todd Curtis has joined the company as Business Development Director in Europe.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Todd Curtis has joined the company as Business Development Director in Europe. In this role, Todd will be responsible for managing key accounts as well as providing leadership for new business opportunities for the companies UVERCE®, advisory services, consulting, and IT development products.

Todd has over 20 years of experience with a focus on technology and solutions. During this time, he formed relationships with dealers, resellers, end users, technology companies, and various manufacturers. Most recently he was part of ProcessFlows, which was acquired by Konica Minolta in 2016, where he was involved with technology and services for the capture, processing, management, and delivery of documents, information, voice and data.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Todd to our sales team," commented Keith LaVangie, Sales Director for Keypoint Intelligence. "Todd has a strong background in our industry which makes him a valuable asset to our team and to our clients."

"I'm excited to be working with such a talented group of colleagues," added Todd. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my knowledge and playing a significant role in identifying new business opportunities."

For more information about Keypoint Intelligence click here, email todd.curtis@keypointintelligence.com, or connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/thetoddcurtis/.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

