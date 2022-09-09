Submit Release
IFIC Welcomes New Member – FORTAX Private Wealth Corp

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that FORTAX Private Wealth Corp. has joined the organization as a member.

"On behalf of IFIC's Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome FORTAX as a new member," said Paul Bourque, President and CEO. "With its deep understanding of the Canadian income tax system, we look forward to the firm's input on tax-related industry matters."

Based in Toronto, FORTAX is a financial planning company that provides specialized services to clients, including tax consultation and preparation, wealth management, and insurance.

For more information on FORTAX, please visit www.fortax.ca.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information, please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


