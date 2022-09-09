PlanGap Expands Digital Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Focused on the Company's Suite of Enhanced Social Security Protection Tools and Solutions

PlanGap, a product innovation company creating a new class of retirement insurance solutions, announced that Chad Sexton and Alexa Aman have joined the PlanGap digital leadership team and will assume key management roles within the division. Together, Chad and Alexa bring 40+ years of experience in fintech product development, rapid technology deployment, online lead generation, and digital marketing strategy.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have these two talented and experienced individuals join the PlanGap family. We recognized that now is the time for us to double down and invest in the technology and tools advisors need to help their clients prepare for the impact of Social Security benefit reductions and take back control of their retirement success," said Richard Drye, Managing Director at PlanGap.

Chad joins PlanGap from Stellantis, the global automotive manufacturer formed in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, where he served as Chief Experience Officer for the Peugeot brand in North America. He specializes in innovative product development with a focus on the customer experience within the technology environment.

"I am thrilled to be back in fintech working on tools and solutions that can dramatically improve the retirement planning process. The uncertainty facing Americans regarding Social Security has never been greater. PlanGap is the leader in Social Security risk management, and it is a privilege to join this innovative team to develop technology solutions for consumers and advisors that assess the likelihood and mitigate the impact of a reduction in Social Security benefits," said Chad Sexton, SVP of Digital Product at PlanGap.

Working alongside Chad in the development of PlanGap's technology solutions is Alexa Aman. Prior to joining PlanGap, Alexa served as Director of Operations for The Focus Group, an award-winning full-service marketing solutions firm. Alexa brings 18 years of experience as a marketing operations professional specializing in market research analysis, digital marketing management and company specific expansion strategies to the PlanGap team.

"It is so exciting to be working with such a great group of strategic thinkers. The future of Social Security is extremely unclear right now with potential benefit cuts looming. PlanGap is at the forefront of innovation and technology working to empower advisors and educate Americans to provide greater security in their retirement planning. It is truly an honor to be part of the team leading this charge," said Alexa Aman, Director of Digital Product Operations at PlanGap.

About PlanGap:

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2017, PlanGap is a product innovation company creating a suite of "trigger-based" annuity and life insurance products – retirement insurance – that solve previously unaddressed financial concerns for retirees. PlanGap, through its insurance carrier partners, empowers people to protect themselves against disruptions to their retirement income, providing solutions for those worried that institutions have made retirement promises they cannot, or will not, keep. Visit plangap.com for more information.

